Quit notice: NANS to occupy Kaduna for unity

By Raphael Ede Enugu

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that it will embark on a five-day “Peace and Unity Rally’’ to occupy Kaduna as part of efforts to demonstrate the oneness of the country. The National President of NANS, Comrade Kadiri Aruna, said this yesterday at press conference held in Enugu. The conference, which was titled: “On the Unity of Nigeria We Stand’’, was attended by over 100 students’ union executives of tertiary institutions all over the country. Aruna said that the rally, scheduled for Kaduna from September 30 to October 3, with thousands of students, would reassure Nigerians living anywhere in the country that there should be no reason for fear or panic. He said that students want to occupy the psyche of people of the country with the message of “peace and unity’’ as the oneness of the country must remain the common shared view among various agitating groups. According to him, “whereas we are on the alert and ready to protect the Nigerian state, we call on the security agencies to do their work effectively and justify the huge tax that Nigerians pay for security votes. This is the stance of NANS”