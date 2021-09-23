RAAMP project: Coordinator canvasses women involvement in road works

The National Coordinator of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Eng. Aminu Bodinga Mohammed has made a case for women engagement in road construction and maintenance along RAAMP project corridors in the states.

Engineer Mohammed said this at a two-day capacity building on gender mainstreaming held in Abuja recently.

A statement by RAAMP development communication officer, Amadi Vivian said the National Coordinator specifically instructed the State Project Coordinators (SPCs) and Gender Desk Officers (GDOs) to work for the successful implementation of women engagement in road works and agro marketing logistics, as he also welcomed participants and facilitators to the workshop.

He declared the workshop officially open and wished all a successful deliberation.

The workshop which had as facilitators Dr. Mrs Ify Anyanwu- Assistant Director and Head Gender at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as Mr. Emma Ekpoto Emma, succinctly trained participants on Gender Mainstreaming, Gender Policy in Agriculture, Gender Mind Mapping in the Agricultural Sector, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Agriculture and Marketing among other topics.