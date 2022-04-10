Race to Nigeria Masters (Pro/Am) tourney: Ali emerges winner of 13th leg

David Ali on Saturday emerged as the winner of the 13th Leg of Race to Nigeria Masters (Pro/Am) golf tournament at the Arsenal Golf Course, Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final round of the 13th Leg to the Race to Nigeria Masters saw five players competing to make the cut in the finals but just one of them was able to.

With the cumulative of 301 with +13 after 72 holes, Ali made the cut and became the first person on the leaderboard.

His game play in the final round earned him 3 over par (75).

Ali who spoke to NAN after the game expressed great excitement, saying however that it wasn’t the kind of win he envisaged.

“It was a tough one on the course for me today, but a win is a win and I cannot complain even though I fell short of my own expectations.

“I will hopefully be coming to the next leg with more positivity and energy than never before,” he said.

NAN also reports that in second position was another perpetual golfer; Uchenna Anoruo whose game ended with a cumulative of 306 with +18 after 72 holes.

He played 8 par, 8 bogey and 2 birdie in the final round which saw him finishing the round with 7 over par (79).

​He expressed mixed feelings after the game saying that even though he was disappointed, yet he was happy about his game despite not making the cut and also promised a better game in the next tournament.

The 14th Leg of the Race to Nigeria Masters (Pro/Am) is scheduled for April 12 to April 15 at the Arsenal Golf Course, Owerri. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

