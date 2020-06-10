Racism: Reps want foreign policy review to protect blacks

The House of Representatives has asked for review of Nigeria’s country’s foreign policy in order to protect blacks from racial oppression.

This followed a motion by Hon. Garba Dati on Wednesday, noting that one (1) in four (4) of every black man on the surface of our earth is a Nigerian.

The lawmaker recalled that the apartheid policy in South Africa was the most compelling instance of racism of its time and in spite of Nigetia’s “infancy” as a sovereign State, Prime Minister, Alh. (Sir) Abubakar Tafawa Balewa directed that a letter Ref. PPS. 27 dated 4th April, 1961 be written to the African National Congress ANC) assuring it “that on his part, the battle against apartheid had just begun” and so began the dismantling of apartheid after more than one hundred (100) years of its reign in South Africa.

He said, “True to his word (Balewa), Nigeria lobbied for the expulsion of South Africa from the Commonwealth of Nations in 1961”, recalling further that “back those days on account of our corporate and collective integrity that culminated in cross-border dignity, Nigeria did not slumber; Nigeria did not speak from both sides of her mouth; Nigeria roared and never whimpered in the community of sovereign states where the inalienable rights of her racial kind were in issue”.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that there is the continuing and increasing dehumanisation of Nigerians, Africans and black people across the world particularly in the United States, Europe and Asia and that political independence and civil rights legislation do not mean uhuru yet for black people who continue to live in bondage.

“Daily reports are coming in of the endless dehumanisation of black people across the world including being indiscriminately shot, dismembered and maimed in places like the United States by none other than agents of the state; being mauled, maimed and lynched by dogs being set upon them by private individuals and agents of the state in Asia particularly China; being subjected to monkey chants in stadia and other arena around Europe, etc., humiliations, dehumanisation and killings that neither time, money nor material can erase,” he stated.

He however, said that the time has come to put an end to the culture of discrimination, annihilation, genocide and “racial cleansing” being perpetrated against Nigerians, Africans and black people all over the world; that the Black race must secure the same level of protection of which the Jewish precedent is an example; and that Nigeria must once again take the lead towards this objective if eternal shame is to be avoided.

The committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora are expected to jointly collaborate and organise a conference of local and international stakeholders towards fashioning comprehensive approaches to the festering challenges.