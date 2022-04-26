Raducanu splits from coach after 5 months

Emma Raducanu has split from coach Torben Beltz after only five months.

The 19-year-old US Open champion confirmed Beltz as her coach in

November but believes a “new training model” is needed.

The LTA’s head of women’s coaching Iain Bates will work with Raducanu

in Madrid this week.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” said the world number 11.

“He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during

the time together.

“I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a

new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim,” she said.

German Beltz, 45, previously coached former world number one Angelique

Kerber when she won the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016.

His successor will be British number one Raducanu’s fourth coach in a year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

