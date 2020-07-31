Rage as Policeman cuts off wife’s leg in Lagos

A police officer’s wife has been left nursing a deep cut to her leg after her husband, a serving police officer with the Lagos state command, Mr. Sunday Gabriel, allegedly cut her with a weapon.

It was gathered that the reason for the man’s action was that his wife served him a cold meal at their Lagos residence located at Oseni street, Akera-Delemo.

According to the Women of Inestimable Values Foundation (WIVF), a non-governmental organisation that fights against marital violence, injustice and violence against women and children, the incident happened Wednesday evening.

In a chat with Igbere TV on Thursday, the Foundation, which has since taken up the case, said Mr. Gabriel is going about threatening to ‘deal with his wife’ at will as nothing can be done to him being a police officer.

The WIVF representative said Mrs. Gabriel is afraid to speak up for fear of being punished by her ‘violent husband’.

“She is also scared that the matter may go unresolved if reported,” the organisation said.

The assault was said to have been on for a very long time as officer Gabriel is not a first-time abuser and actor in domestic violence.

Officer Gabriel, however, denied attacking his wife

When contacted, the victim Mrs Gabriel neither denied or affirmed the assault on her by her husband.

She was with her husband as at the time of call.

Mrs. Gabriel, whose husband mandated to speak to us through his mobile phone, however, promised to get back to our correspondent using her phone when it’s convenient.

She was, however, yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

A close source to the family said the woman was scared as the husband has repeatedly warned her from addressing the press.

Mrs Gabriel currently has four children (a boy, and three girls) for her ‘violent policeman-husband’.

