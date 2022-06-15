Rail network one of Buhari’s greatest achievements – Group

The Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement Platform have commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for a job well-done in the transportation sector in the last seven years.

Speaking through the leader of the two Platforms, Ambassador James Erebuoye, the groups described the Rail network as one of the administration’s greatest achievements in the history of Nigeria, observing that it has helped curtail road accidents that hitherto claimed the lives of many Nigerians for decades.

The leader of the groups further noted that this feat is unarguably credited to the administration through the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi who resigned to contest for the just concluded 2023 APC Presidential primaries.

The groups therefore appealed to President Buhari to reappoint Rotimi Amaechi to enable him complete the uncompleted projects as he will be in the best position to accomplish the good works for which the Buhari administration has been applauded.

