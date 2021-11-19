Railway workers embark on 3-day warning strike, protest in Ibadan

Nigerian Union of Railway Workers and Senior Staff Association Thursday staged protested against unjust salary of their members by the federal government.

The protest disrupted activities at the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, Moniya, Ibadan as the protesting workers invaded the station with various placards to express their grievances against the government.

Some of their placards had inscriptions such as ” Railway Workers live Matters’, ‘We want Standard Condition of Service’, ‘FG Pay us good Salary and Allowance’, ‘We are Suffering, Give us Enhance Salary Regime’ among others.

During the protest, the workers stationed themselves in groups at strategic locations in and across the railway station such as the entry point, the ticketing office, and loading section.

The situation left many of the offices deserted with the protesters complaining about their salary which they said were not enough for them to survive considering effect of economic hardship on the nation.

“The federal government invested billions of dollars asset to the stations, but you can imagine a staff or a driver carrying these assets is been paid below N40, 000 monthly. How is such workers going to survive? Safety of our lives is also part of our agitations,” one of the protester said.