Rainfall claims 2 lives, 1,500 houses in Katsina

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said over 1,500 houses were affected by the heavy rainfall experienced Monday in three local government areas of the state.

The agency’s spokesman, Alhaji Umar Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina Wednesday said over 800 houses were affected in Faskari, 400 in Bindawa, and 300 in Sabuwa local government areas.

He revealed that in Bindawa LGA, the heavy rain, which lasted for almost six hours, caused the death of two persons, and the agency has commenced effort to assist the affected victims.

It would be recalled that the heavy rain, which lasted about six hours, started at about 9:40 a.m and lasted till 4 pm Monday. It forced many motorists to abandon their vehicles for other means of transportation to get to their various destinations.

A cross section of the residents who spoke to our correspondent in Katsina expressed dismay over the unfortunate flooding of some major streets in the metropolis as a result of the heavy downpour.

Many motorists driving along Kofar Kaura roundabout had to abandon one of the lane because it had become over flooded.

One Bello Kallah, a motorist, appealed to the state government to take immediate measures to prevent further recurrence of such damage by the flood.

He said that in most areas, the flood is caused by the residents who have either failed to clear their drainage system or contributed to the blockages.

Kallah added that there was need to revive the sanitary inspectors who always ensure that the environment does not suffer owing to the laxity of some unconcerned residents of their surroundings.

“I hope the experience gathered during this incident will serve as a wake- up call to the state government to take more stringent action to avert such huge losses,” he stated.

