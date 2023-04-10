Ramadan: Alms seekers groan under harsh condition in Kano

As this year’s Ramadan fast enters its 20th day, arms seekers and less privileged in Kano are currently finding it difficult to cope with the challenges of breaking the fast without tears.

Findings revealed that the usual Ramadan iftar package has not been forthcoming from wealthy individuals, politicians and willing philanthropists except from the few who despite the prevailing economic crunch endure to sustain the gesture.

The grueling ordeal being experienced by the less privileged is partly attributed to the cash crunch brought about by the redesign of the new naira notes and the restriction imposed on its availability which had taken a disastrous toll on the people.

Investigation also revealed that the usual Ramadan gesture coming from the politicians and the government could not be sighted in abundance at strategic places where such packages were being provided.

Some of the Muslims observing the fast who spoke to our correspondent wondered why such scenario was playing out at the time when the less privileged are supposed to find succour and relief during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to one Yusuf Geamba of Mariri Quarters in Kano metropolis, their appalling condition had been worsened as a result of the absence of the usual package coming from various quarters, especially from government circles.

“From the way events were u folding, nothing was coming from the political elite im power because many of them have lost their bid to return to power. People should understand this,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

