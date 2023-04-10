Ramadan: Andy Uba shares food, tasks Tinubu on national unity

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Chief Andy Uba, has congratulated the Nigerian Muslim ummah on this year’s Ramadan fast, even as he called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, charity and love for one another as exemplified by the holy month.

Uba, who spoke Monday in Abuja, while sharing food to the needy to break Ramadan fast, also called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to do his possible best on assumption of office, to unite Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political leaning.

He said the calls became necessary in order to engender a peaceful nation and national development for the good of all.

“I congratulate Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Ramadan fast. Let’s all reflect and imbibe the virtues of love, giving and selflessness as obtainable in the holy month of Ramadan. By so doing, there will be peace and love for one another which will in turn make Nigeria peaceful for development to take place in all ramifications.

“I also call on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to, as matter of urgency, initiate moves that will unite Nigerians regardless of their tribe, religion or political beliefs. This will prepare the ground for Nigerians to enjoy renewed hope as promised by him,” Uba said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

