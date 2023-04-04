Ramadan: Base sermons on reform, UNILAG Imam tells clerics

The Chief Imam and Head of Department of Religious Studies, University of Lagos, Professor Ismail Musa, has charged Muslim clerics to base their sermons and mass education programmes on how to reform the practice of Islam.

Delivering a lecture at the 30th Ramadan lecture organised by the Muslim Community of University of Ibadan Saturday themed “Envisioning the Ummah of the future: Excellence or mediocrity,” Professor Musa said the time has come to focus sermons on how to reform the practice of Islam.

Professor Musa maintained that there is also the need for Muslim clerics and preachers in the country to focus on how to address the deplorable condition of Muslims especially in the areas of education and research, adding, Muslims are currently lagging behind in the areas of education, research and technology.

“Our sermons and mass education programmes should focus on reforming the practice of Islam, we should emphasise on it , in addition reforming our deplorable condition especially in education and research endeavours,” he said.

Professor Musa added, “as a long-term measure, it is crucial that awareness is generated about integrated early childhood education. The lecture is a wakeup call for the entire Muslim community that the resources God has domiciled in the Quran and Hadith have not been making use of them, so the lecture called our attention to the need to utilise the resources, because the purpose of giving us those resources is for us to achieve excellence in all aspects of life.

“So, we should not just sit down and start lamenting, we have to take individual and collective actions to ensure that Muslim community that Allah says it is single, we have to make it single.

“Development is a product of quality of education and research, we have large population of Muslims here and there but that population is not bringing out the dividends that should accrue to such a population.”

He pointed out that Muslims should take individual and collective actions to address the problem of illiteracy and poverty among them, saying, “So, we are saying that we should focus on education, quality education and we should focus on research, research that will be beneficial, not research that will have side effects.

“We in this part of the world are in dire need of development, we are in dire need of development, we are backward scientifically and technologically. The intellect that God has given us is the same intellect God has given to people in developed world; it is because we have refused to use our own.”

