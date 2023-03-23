Ramadan: Be steadfast, prayerful, Ajaka enjoins Muslims 

The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has enjoined Muslims in Nigeria and across the world to remain steadfast and prayerful to Allah as they commence this year’s Ramadan fasting.

Ajaka, who is also a governorship aspirant of the APC in Kogi state, made the remark in Abuja yesterday while felicitating with his Muslim counterparts on the commencement of the 2023 holy month of Ramadan.

“As another new moon heralds the start of the holy month of Ramadan, it is the time of the year when we congratulate one another for the privilege of life to witness this month so ordained by no one else but the creator of mankind and the sovereign sustainer of the universe.

I wish to extend on behalf of myself, family, and my governorship campaign organisation our best wishes to you the Muslim Ummah in the country, Kogi state and around the world.

No doubt, this month is an opportunity for reflection, spiritual growth, forgiveness, patience, resilience and compassion for the less privileged.

“This is especially so in this trying times when the economic realities of the country and indeed the whole world has demoralised many. And in this month of reflection, we shouldn’t forget that our common humanity put upon us an obligation to uphold our faith and duties to our neighbours”, Ajaka said.

The Kogi governorship hopeful noted that the sublime month of Ramadan is a period of retreat; retreat from worldly treats to spiritual sobriety, a retreat from selfishness to sharing and caring.

“Ramadan is a time for showing appreciation to the Almighty Allah and to our fellow human beings who must have impacted lives. Although we do this every other day, however, this special occasion should inspire us to do more.

“I, once again, express hearty congratulations to Muslims ummah for witnessing another awe-inspiring month of Ramadan. May we be among those that will reap all the blessings therein. Remember, respect to constituted authorities is a key principle of Al-islam,” he said.

