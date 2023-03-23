Ramadan: Buni felicitates with Muslims, pray for bountiful benefits 

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has congratulated the people of the state and the entire Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement by the governor’s director general, press and media affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni congratulated the faithful for the opportunity to witness this holy month of the Islamic calendar, and the bountiful benefits contained in it.

“I congratulate us all for this rare opportunity which by the grace of Allah SWT our lives are spared and granted good health to reap the rich benefits in this holy month.

“We should therefore have a sober reflection, seek Allah’s forgiveness, internalise the teachings of the Holy Ramadan, build new relationships and pray for security and prosperity of our state and country,” Governor Buni said.

He assured that his government would continue to promote peace and peaceful coexistence across the state.

“We will concentrate on people-oriented projects and policies that would improve the lives of our people,” the governor added.

He further urged the people to continue supporting government programmes to enhance speedy execution for progress.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

