Ramadan: Buni reviews curfew in Yobe  

Following the restoration of peace, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved a review of the night curfew restricting human and vehicular movements across the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brigadier-General Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), and made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

The statement said: “The governor gave the approval following improvement in the security situation in the state.”

He said the new curfew time will now commence from 12.00 midnight against the usual 11.00p.m to 6.00 a.m.

“However, the review does not affect movements from one local government to another,” he said.

Meanwhile, the existing restriction of movement through security checkpoints is still in force.

“Muslim faithful who wish to participate in the Tahajud prayer in this holy month of Ramadan are free to do so. Security agencies are advised to take note and adhere to the change, please,” he said.