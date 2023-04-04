Ramadan: Etsu Nupe urges clerics to preach peace, unity

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Islamic clerics in the country to focus their Tafsir sermons during the ongoing Ramadan on peace, unity, tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.

The Etsu Nupe, who is the chairman, Niger state council of Traditional Rulers, said this at a meeting with Islamic clerics in his Wadata Palace, Bida, Niger state Tuesday.

Alhaji Abubakar said the Ramadan fast was an auspicious time to preach fervently for the sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.

The royal father said Ramadan is also the period when Muslims globally intensify various acts of worship.

The monarch stated that Islamic preachers should conduct their activities, especially during the sermons, to abide by Islamic injunctions, and focus on those ordained by the glorious Qur’an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

He also cautioned preachers against provocative sermons capable of inciting public disturbance during and after the Ramadan in the interest of peace.

“Religious preaching during this period should be targeted at maintaining harmonious relationship among the people and nothing should be done to divide the people.’’

The royal father stated that Islam encourages every citizen to pray for his/her leaders, saying that the success of the leadership of any nation is the success of all and sundry.

He said the fasting period was a time for sober reflection which gives Muslims the opportunity to move closer to God and seek His face in supplication and prayers.

The monarch noted that the fasting period was not only for abstinence from food, drink and worldly pleasures, but also to seek Allah’s power through prayers.

