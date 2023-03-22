Ramadan: Group distributes food, cash to widows, orphans in Zaria

In preparation of Ramadan fasting likely to commence on Thursday, a Lagos based Islamic group, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has distributed food items and cash to widows, orphans and the needy in Zaria

Flagging off the distribution at Islamic Trust of Nigeria (INT) Mosque Zaria, the deputy director of the foundation, Prince Suleiman Olagunju, said the gesture was targeted at assisting the widow, orphan and the needy with what eat and drinks in preparation for the Ramadan

He said the situation of some widow and orphans was sympathetic because of the condition they find themselves occasioned by the death of their bread winners.

“This is an important one for Zakkat and Sadaqat Foundation because it is an attempt to make widows and their Orphans feel happy at this point in time when everybody is preparing for Ramadan.

“We equally consider it necessary to assist them to prepare something for the holy month.

“This program is aimed at providing little support to widows who do not have what to eat and drink at commencement of Ramadan, the has been for more 10 years from Zakkat and Sadaqat Foundation.

“Our is for members of the foundation to come up with their tokens to support widows and orphans,we reach out to widows based on the availability of funds from members as charity organisation, last we reached out to 2,000 Widows and their Orphans across the country where each family benefited from food item worthed 25,000 and 5,000 cash making is the sum 30,000 Naira.

“This year we project our budget to run almost 100 million Naira as we project to reach out 3,000 as against 2,000 last year.” Prince Olagunju said

Our Correspondent report that 12 families benefited from scheme got food item worth N25,000 and N5,000 cash.

