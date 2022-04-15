Ramadan: Gwamna greets Muslim faithful in Gombe, urges kindness, love

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, Dr.Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has felicitated with Muslim Ummah in the state on the conclusion of the first ten days of the Ramadan.

He stated this in a statement made available by his media aide Ibrahim Sani Shawai on Friday and made available to Blueprint.

He said he said Ramadan presented an opportunity for them to renew their faith and get closer to Allah.

He advised residents that the period be used to reflect on Allah’s mercies towards mankind and to show kindness to the poor in the society.

According to him, giving to the poor and vulnerable has more eternal rewards, adding that such acts would help improve the welfare and wellbeing of the poor and vulnerables in the society.

“The joy of having is always in how much others benefit; we find peace and true happiness when we make others comfortable.”

Gwamna assured all residents of his continued supports to the plights of the poor, “this is why I am joining the race for governorship to ensure that we empower our people and make their standard of living better.”