Ramadan: Intensify prayers against insecurity, Etsu Nupe tells Muslims

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the holy month of Ramadan for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

According to him, prayer remains the most effective weapon against any form of challenges.

Abubakar, who is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, made the call in a telephone interview to congratulate Muslims on the commencement of fasting on Sunday.

The royal father said security challenges such as insurgency, banditry and kidnapping would be overcome through ceaseless and fervent prayers by the Muslim faithful in the holy month of Ramadan.

He explained that with sustained prayers the current security, socio-economic and other challenges facing the country can be solved through divine intervention.

Etsu Nupe explained that the ongoing Ramadan fast was the most auspicious period to offer prayers to Almighty God to provide sustainable solutions to problems plaguing the country.

He urged Muslims to use the holy month to pray fervently for peaceful coexistence, stability, progress of Nupe Kingdom, Niger state and Nigeria at large.

“Prayers during this holy month will help our leaders and the security agents to overcome all these devilish acts that are bedeviling our country,” he said.

The Etsu Nupe also urged Muslim faithful in the country to use the Ramadan to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Almighty God and reflect on His injunctions in dealing with the people.

The monarch said the month should afford Muslims the opportunity to ask for God’s forgiveness, tolerance of human imperfections and frailties of our everyday lives.

He said the fasting period presents a platform for moral cleaning and to appreciate Allah’s abundant blessings, good will, protection and guidance over years.

Abubakar urged the Muslims to adhere strictly to the tenets of Ramadan to get Allah’s favour and blessings

Abubakar urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to re-evaluate their lives in the light of Islamic guidance, in the interest of peace and national development, adding,”Ramadan is much more than just not eating and drinking.”

Etsu Nupe also cautioned preachers against provocative sermons capable of inciting the public against each other before, during and after Ramadan Tafsir preaching

He warned Islamic preachers against inciting comments that could provoke public disturbance.

“Religious preachings during this period should be targeted at maintaining harmonious relationship among the people and nothing should be done to divide the people”, the Etsu Nupe said.

The traditional ruler urged the clerics to strive to be shining examples in their utterances and deeds at all times.

He appealed to wealthy Nigerians to always assist the less privileged in the society by providing them with food items and cash to tease their hardships.

“People should use their God-given wealth to assist the poor and the widows; this will go a long way to alleviate their sufferings during this Holy Month of Ramadan”

He appealed to wealthy individuals to assist in feeding the less privileged, to cushion the effect of fasting on them.

“Muslims should spend their God given wealth in the cause of moving the religion forward, rather than saving them in bank accounts that will not add any value spiritually,” he said