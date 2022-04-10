Ramadan: Inuwa donates grains, oil, sugar, others to Gombe Muslims 

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered the distribution of food items to individuals, groups, and associations across the 114 wards of the state as part of the Ramadan relief package.

Items to be distributed include 25,000 bags of sugar, 15,000 bags of rice, 15,000 gallons of cooking oil as well as 15,000 cartons each of spaghetti pasta and tomato paste, respectively.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, the Director-General Press Affairs Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli said the humanitarian gesture by Governor Inuwa was aimed at providing succour, especially to the less privileged persons in the society in the holy month of Ramadan.

“To ensure smooth distribution exercise across the 11 LGA’s, the Governor has approved a template to be implemented by Local Government Councils Chairmen in their respective areas while Hon. Members of the State House of Assembly, Commissioners, and Party Chairmen are members, with SSA’s (Community Relations) as secretaries,” he said