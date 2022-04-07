Ramadan is a month of spiritual exercise – Sheikh Rahman Lawal

An Islamic Scholar and Traditional ruler (Baale) Molunkan Town, in Lagelu Local Government area of Oyo State, Sheikh Rahman Adegboyega Lawal who is also the Amir (Spiritual Head) AS-SALAM Praying Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State has reiterated that this Month of Ramadan is a month of Spiritual exercise for the upkeep of the physical health, strong spirit, ethical rebirth and spiritual upliftment.

Sheikh (Baale) Rahman Lawal who disclosed this at a Ramadan Lecture organized by AS-SALAM Praying Centre Mosque, Ibadan added that human-kind needs no new knowledge to Institutionalize good conduct, moral and accountability, as seizing the opportunity of this Ramadan season for our social-spiritual rejuvenation into a better profile through the divine message of Allah.



Sheikh (Baale) Rahman Lawal who is also the National President, Islamic Progressives Association of Nigeria (IPAN), further stressed that Ramadan fast, as the fourth pillar of Islam goes beyond perceived level of forgiveness, but it is more for human salvation and protection of human interests-worshippers are expected to come out clean after the 30days of soul purification through various spiritual diets that would have charged the atmosphere, with supremacy of divinity and the authority of the God’s Command.

The Islamic preacher added that the goal of Ramadan fasting is to inculcate sense of discipline into self and the society to remove human recklessness, frivolities and waywardness, hence, the fear of Allah is the summary of its goal that ward off evil from the society through the faithful-believers.

The Amir tasked Muslims and faithful believers in Nigeria to use the advantage of this Ramadan to pray to Allah to re-culture us into era of kindness, conscience and good governance, for Ramadan is a period which use to regulate the affairs of human kind.

Sheikh (Baale) Rahman Lawal urged Muslims to keep the Ramadan Shareef points seriously, like, Tilawah (recitation of the Holy Quran), Tahajjud, Taraweeh, Tasbeehat, Tadharru (Dua), Tatawwu (NafilIbadah), Tasahhur (eating Sahri), Taubah (repentance), Tawadhu (humility), Tafakkur (contemplation) among others………and to share God’s gifts with those in need, humanity and charity.

The Islamic Scholar further listed five special gifts of the Ramadan fast as:- Allah will look on all Muslims with Mercy on the 1st night of Ramadan, the smell from the mouth of the fasting faithful is very dearing to Allah, the Angels will be asking for forgiveness for the fasting Muslims, Allah (SWT) will command paradise to be ready for the pious ones (those who fear God), and Allah will forgive all fasting Muslims on the last.