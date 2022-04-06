Ramadan: Islamic society commences daily feeding of 2000 persons

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, has said it has commenced its annual free Ramadan daily feeding for a minimum of 2000 persons with a view of maximizing the rewards of the holy month .

The National Chief Imam of the society, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, said at its organization’s 19th National Unity Ramadan Lecture with theme: ‘Ramadan: Shaping Leadership’ explaining that the theme was carefully chosen to reflect the happenings around, and that the issue of leadership in Nigeria could never be over-emphasized.

“One of the contents of the basket, is the award-winning food programme. We will feed more than 2000 people with three course meal daily. It is not a mistake that I use the word people and not fasting Muslims.

“Because over the years, not only Muslim have been benefitting from the programme, non-Muslims are received with open hands without discrimination,” Adeyemi said.

He also said that other than the daily feeding programme, raw food items would also be distributed to the indigents, and that on Sallah day, the society would also organize another feed-the-indigent programme.

He said, “Everybody who would be coming for the Eid prayer would get a two-course-meal pack.”

Speaking on the theme, the Chief Imam of University of Abuja, Prof. Taofiq Azeez, urged leaders at all levels to fear Allah.

According to him, if a leader is God-fearing, he would be merciful to the people.

“He is conscious of the fact that the Almighty Allah will ask him about the effect of his leadership on the lives of people generally. If a leader is the type that fear God, he would display that and be merciful to the people. He would display God consciousness and insist on the general good of the people.

“A good leader would want to know who is laughing and who is sad and if he is good leader, he would be conscious of the effect of his leadership on the lives of the people generally and would not be discriminatory for a party, a tribe or anything. He would take human beings as human being as Allah has put under him.

“But if he is a leader that get to the position of power through vengeance, a leader who does not know what to do with power, office but just want to get there for the sake of it, he would get there and play dumb, deaf and blind game.”