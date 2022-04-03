Ramadan: JIBWIS deploys 570 preachers, harps on compassion 

The chairman council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has admonished traders and well-to-do individuals in Nigeria to be compassionate as Muslims commence the annual Ramadan fasting.

Sheikh Jingir also urged the federal government and head of security agencies to redouble their efforts at protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

He made the call at the formal opening of the 2022 Tafsir (interpretation) of the Glorious Qur’an, holding at late Shehu Sulen Jebu Mosque, Buzu street, Jos.

He said: “The economy is biting hard and some traders always hike the prices of essential commodities at Ramadan period, which is a bad habit.”

The cleric said doing so is amounting to worsening the hardship on the people, urging the traders to desist from hiking their prices.

“Our traders should fear Allah, they should be compassionate. Our well-to-do individuals should also strive to help the needy, for surely Allah will increase their wealth.

“I am also calling on the federal government to fashion out ways in which prices will not be hiked and possibly ensure such prices are slashed down,” he said.

Sheikh Jingir urged the federal government and all its heads of security agencies to redouble their efforts and give Nigerians the best of protection.

He said as part of JIBWIS efforts at educating Muslims on the core values of life, the Islamic group has deployed 570 preachers across states in Nigeria and some other neighbouring countries.

“Last year, we have deployed 530 that preached at various places in Nigeria and some neighbouring countries. This year, by Allah’s grace, we have increased the number to 570,” he said.

Sheikh Jingir also admonished parents to wake-up to fight against drug abuse and intake of illicit drugs embarked upon by their

children.

“Drugs abuse and intake of illicit drugs are contributors to insecurity and other vices, therefore, parents must wake-up to do their best to see to its end,” he said.