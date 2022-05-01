Ramadan: Kano cleric lauds Sultan on moon sighting

A Kano-based Islamic scholar, Ustaz Dauda Lokon-Makera, weekend, described the decision taken by His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, on moon sighting as commendable, as it would go a long way towards unifying the Muslim Ummah in forging a common front.

Speaking on Sultan’s directive to Muslim Ummah in the country on the observance of the 30th day of Ramadan in the absence of a credible source confirming the moon sighted on the 29th of the Ramadan holy month, Lokon-Makera stated that the spiritual leader was right as it is the normal practice that the Eid-el-Fitr festivity could not hold until the month of Shawal is sighted beyond reasonable doubt.

He said the unity and solidity of the Muslim Ummah could only be maintained, sustained and vigorously consolidated with the spiritual leader employing his power to unite the faithful under one umbrella, adding that what leadership entails is the courage for a leader’s sincerity of purpose and the capacity to be firm, resolute and decisive.

He added that the specter of disunity, polarisation and fragmentation could only be checked if the Muslim Ummah desists from what tends to put them asunder on the basis of their differences stressing that with primordial considerations given too much preference, the concept of unity and oneness could be defeated.

While congratulating the entire Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, the Islamic scholar also called on them to abide by the teaching of Islam on being compassionate to one another.

