Ramadan: Let’s tolerate other religious faiths to prosper – Oguntoyinbo 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, Thursday said Nigeria will be prosperous if we tolerate our brothers and sisters of other religious faiths.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo in a statement personally signed by him on this year’s Ramadan fasting noted that to ensure this, Muslims should demonstrate love, forgiveness, peace and generosity during the holy period of holy season.

He added that there is the need for Muslim Ummah in the state and country at large to use the holy month of Ramadan to rededicate their dealings with other fellow Nigerians by demonstrating love, generosity, and selflessness and offer prayers for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

Emphasising that the month of Ramadan as a holy season should be dedicated to the service of Allah, Ambassador Oguntoyinbo said the acts of forgiveness, piety, togetherness, alms giving and generosity must be upheld in the holy month and beyond.

”I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole on the commencement of 2023 Ramadan fasting. It is yet another opportunity for sober reflection and rededication to the service of Allah and mankind. The teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed must be sustained in the holy month of Ramadan and beyond,” he said.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo added, “Let us demonstrate love, forgiveness, peace and generosity during this holy season. Nigeria will be prosperous if we tolerate our brothers and sisters of other religious faiths. As a heterogeneous nation, we must respect the beliefs of all religions.”

