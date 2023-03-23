Ramadan: Life USA donates food baskets to 120 families in FCT IDPs camp

The Life for Relief Development USA, through the Maple Leaf Early Year Foundation, has donated Ramadan Food Baskets to the Internally Displaced Persons, Wasa Camp FCT Abuja.

Speaking during the donation, the Founder of Maple Leaf Early Year Foundation, Ndubuisi Nwigwe, stated that as Ramadan is about to start “it became necessary to reach out to our Muslim parents who are beneficiaries of the programme so that they can have something to break their fast during the Ramadan.

“So today, Life For Relief and Development USA is providing Ramadan Food Baskets for mothers of the children who attend the Transitional Learning Center in these six states of the federation. So this distribution of Ramadan Food Baskets that we have here is for 120 families of the children that we have in Wasa IDPs camp FCT,” he said.

Mr Nwigwe said the initiative was that of Life USA who are their international partners that provided the funds for the food items.

According to him, the objective Maple Leaf Early Year Foundation, is to provide early childhood and primary education to IDPs across the country.

He noted that some of the states the foundation had reached so far included Bauchi, Zamfara, Imo Cross River and Edo states and Wasa community in FCT.

According to him, the Transitional Learning Center was set up in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrates and IDPs but we also have the partnership of the states and the communities where we reside.

“So what we are predominantly into is education in emergencies and provisions of education to ruler communities. So what inspired us is the need to provide for vulnerable children who are displaced by conflicts or climate disasters.

“You know when they are displaced they are education is also displaced. So we want to make sure that while they are camps but their education is still going on,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

