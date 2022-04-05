Ramadan: Malagi donates 1750 bags of grains to Niger IDPs, APC

The Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and Kaakaki Nupe Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has reached out to people displaced by bandits in Niger state, with a donation of 1745 bags of grains and vegitable oil worth N27 million.

Making the donation, Malagi, who is a gubernatorial hopeful under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) said the gesture was in the spirit of the Ramadan.

Represented by the Coordinating Secretary, Malagi 2023 Gubernatorial Organisation, Barrister Bala Marka, the governorship aspirant said the gesture also extends to officials of APC in Niger state.

He sympathised with the people of Niger state on the hardship occasioned by banditry, adding, “I feel the pains as you feel in this unfortunate bandits attacks in our state, I pray that we overcome this very soon”.

While handing over the food items, to the Niger state government represented by the Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Malagi also commenserated with those who have lost loved ones in the attack.

Similarly, while presenting the items also to the APC executive from ward to state level, Malagi explained that the gesture was aimed at supporting party members.

Giving the breakdown of the materials distributed, Marka disclosed that the IDPs got a total of 450 bags of rice, maize and millet of 150 each and 50 Geri cans of 25 litres of oil while the APC executive got a total of 100 bags for state, 30 bags for the zonal, 250 bags to local councils and 1,370 bags for wards in addition to N1 million for transportation.

Responding, the state APC Chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, thanked the governorship aspirant for always supporting the party and its members as well as the IDPs saying that “one good turn deserves another”, adding that Malagi had earlier donated vehicles and funds to the party in the state.

In his remarks, the NSEMA Director General appreciated the kind gesture from the aspirant noting that this was his second term of extending the humanitarian gesture to the IDPs in the state.

He assured of distributing the items to the real affected people.