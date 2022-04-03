Ramadan: NAHCON rejoices with Muslims, concludes arrangement to monitor Umrah 

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Sunday congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He hinted in a statement that the commission has concluded all arrangements to monitor the Umrah to protect the interest of the muntamireen from Nigeria (Umrah pilgrims).

Considering the circumstances in Nigeria, he noted that Muslims could not hope for a better time to observe Ramadan than now.

He said Ramadan will enable Muslims to seek divine intervention and bring attitudinal change in society.

He stated that “for us Muslims, Ramadan signifies a time to re jig sincere worship and repentance to the Almighty with a certainty of receiving quick response, once done with sincerity and prayer conditions are fulfilled.

“Therefore, Ramadan is a time Muslims intensify prayers, accompanied by an increase in the practice of good deeds, above all, reactivating the life force embedded in brotherhood. With this Ramadan essence in mind, it is my belief that we must confront the current phase our country is passing through as only transitory, with prayers and a resolve to individually change for the better, united by our ideals and not divided by our differences,” he added.

NAHCON chairman also noted that “the enemies within do not distinguish between Muslim or Christian, Hausa- Fulani, Yoruba, or Igbo when they attack soft targets, whether in form of economic sabotage or assault on life. With Ramadan, we have hope that our prayers will be answered. May the almighty guide us and our security operatives with the wisdom to overcome our societal challenges.”