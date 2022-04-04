Ramadan: NBBF President felicitates with Muslims

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Mr Igoche Mark has asked all Muslim Ummah to use this Holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace and sport revival in Nigeria.

In his Ramadan message to Muslims across the country, Mark prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to accept the act of ibada offered during this holy month.

“The holy month of Ramadan offers us the opportunity to make supplications to Almighty Allah (SWT), and also, it’s a month of extending our love to the needy around us. As a stakeholder and a believer in sports, I enjoin all Muslim Ummah to pray for the revival of sports in Nigeria,” he said.

This according to him was necessary because sports is a unifying force.

“Sports is not only a unifying force, it fosters peace and brotherliness,” he stated.

Mark prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to accept “our act of ibada”.

The NBBF President said the ongoing Mark D Ball Basketball Championship is currently on break, to allow all concerned stakeholders to participate fully in the Ramadan exercise.