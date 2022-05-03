Ramadan: NCPF prays God to turn Nigeria’s enemies to productive citizens





The chairman, North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF), Arc. (Chief) Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, has expressed the optimism that having tabled Nigerian security challenges before God during the Ramadan, he will change the enemies of the country into productive individuals.

This was contained in his Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration for 2022 which was made available to the Guardian in Abuja on Monday.

“My earnest believe however, is that, with this year’s successful completion of the Ramadan, and having tabled those intractable challenges of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, inequality, bad leadership, etcetera, that have defied human solutions before Allah (SWA) who hears prayers, He shall grant our country the needed succour.

“I also believe that He can change the enemies of our country who have made life unbearable for us all and turn them into productive individuals that will make positive contributions to the development of our dear country.”

He said it is, therefore, heartwarming that the one-month long sacrifice of Ramadan provided another unique opportunity to seek divine intervention in our socio-economic and political life as a country.

“On this beautiful and Mubarak day of Eid al-Fitr, may Allah (SWA) give us all, reasons for true gladness and enduring peace.

“Once more, happy Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brethren.

“On behalf of the hospitable and peace-loving people of the North Central geo political zone of Nigeria, I hereby use this medium to felicitate with the entire Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Holy Ramadan. I say ‘Eid Mubarak’ to you all!”

