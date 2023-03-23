Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, its leadership at all levels – Makinde 

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Thursday, tasked Muslim faithful to pray relentlessly for Oyo state and Nigeria and the leadership at all levels.

The governor in a message to felicitate Muslims across Nigeria on the commencement of this year’s holy fasting said the period should be used for prayers.

Governor Makinde said in doing this, Muslim faithful should

imbibe the teachings contained in the Holy Quran regarding the blessed month, including showing kindness and generosity.

He stated that the month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Allah, and as such Muslims should take full advantage of the holy month to strengthen their commitment to Allah and their service to humanity.

“I congratulate Muslim faithful in Oyo state and around the globe for witnessing yet another blessed month of Ramadan. We thank Allah (SWT), who has made this possible. Ramadan is a period of complete devotion to Allah (SWT) and I urge my Muslim brothers and sisters to take full advantage of the period to strengthen their commitment to Allah (SWT) and their service to humanity.

“They must endeavour to increase in the acts of kindness and generosity by showing love and extending hands of support to the poor and the needy, as it was the practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“I pray to Allah to accept all your acts of worship in this blessed month and reward us all abundantly. “Ramadan Kareem,” he said.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

