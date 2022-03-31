Ramadan: Sultan advises Muslims to look for moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has directed Muslims in the country to start looking for the cresent of Ramadan today, Friday being the 1st of April, 2023 which is equivalent to 29th day of Sha’aban 1443 AH.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen in Sokoto by the secretary , Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs , Sultanate Council Sokoto, Malam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi.

The press release further advised that if sighted, the information should be forwarded to the nearest village or district head for onward communication to the Sultan.

The committee gave out the following numbers for easy communication:

0803 715 7100; 0706 741 6900; 0806 630 3077; 0803 614 9757; 0803 596 5322; and 0803 594 5903.

The statement read thus: This is to inform the general public that Friday, 1st April, 2022 which is equivalent to 29th day of Sha’aban 1443 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1443 AH.

Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1443 AH on Friday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni , the Sultan of Sokoto.