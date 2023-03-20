Ramadan: Sultan constitutes moon sighting committee, tells Muslims what to do





The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has enjoined Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan on Wednesday, 22nd March.

NSCIA in a statement by the Director of Administration, Arc Zubairu Haruna on Monday said the search for the crescent of Ramadan 1444 A.H. should commence immediately after sunset on Wednesday, 29th Sha’aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 22nd March.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence shall declare Thursday, 23rd March 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 A.H. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24th March 2023 shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan,” it added.

In a related development, NSCIA has constituted 33 members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) that can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1444 AH.

Among them are Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory, Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje, Sheikh Bala Lau, and Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim among others.

It appealed to all Muslims to be more prayerful unto Allah, especially in the month of Ramadan; for peace, stability, unity, and progress in Nigeria.

NSCIA also urged Muslim politicians to display the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity both of which represents some of the core lessons of Ramadan.

“Let those who emerged victorious in the just concluded elections remember that it is the Almighty Allah Who grants power to whom He wishes. Also, those who lost should accept the same with faith and resist any act that may cause disaffection and disunity within the Ummah.

“Council also appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend their acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighborhoods before, during, and after the month of Ramadan. We also admonish traders not to hoard food products or unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of fasting.

“We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world a happy Ramadan in advance,” the statement said.

