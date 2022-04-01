Ramadan: Sultan urges faithful to intensify prayers over insecurity

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims to intensify prayer during Ramadan for Allah to end the insecurity ravaging the country.

Speaking in a statement issued Friday by the JNI secretary-general, Dr. Abubakar Khalid, the Sultan said Muslims should stay away from their many unGodly acts and imbibe the pious acts and teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The statement read in part, “JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar (CFR) felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the forthcoming month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan fast is coming at the eve of many exasperating challenges; just as the 2023 General Election is approaching, with so many uncertainties. Muslims are, therefore, called upon to seriously intensify prayers for the restoration of law and order – by extension security, peace, prosperity and above all piety. As it seems we are more concerned with the mechanical acts of the religion, without giving due resort to the fundamentals of the religion itself.

“The several commitments of Ma’asi (prohibited acts) within all classes of people in Nigeria have multiplier effects. Ritual killings has permeated the space, plucking or removal of body parts from their abodes at the grave-yards is increasing at an alarming rate, broken homes amongst the Muslim communities, over trivial circumstances, fetish beliefs cum idiosyncrasies have taken over the real religious doctrines and yet we claim to be Muslims.

“The most alarming of these absurd acts is the denigration of the Glorious Qur’an for political, wealth generation and other considerations of this mundane world. Imagine defecation on a President or Governor’s speech before his very eyes. What would be the immediate consequence against such a person that excreted such speech?

“Considering that the month of Ramadan is approaching, we call on governments at all levels, as well as philanthropists and those who are to pay Zakah to assist in making life bearable to the downtrodden. Businessmen and women are implored to review downward the prices of goods and services – as an act of Sadaqah (alms giving) such that every ordinary man could at least afford his or her basic needs.”