Ramadan: Yahaya urges Muslims to pray for Gombe, Nigeria 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has urged the Muslim community in the state and the general populace to take the opportunity presented by the holy month of Ramadan to pray sincerely for peace, progress, and prosperity of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In a message of goodwill to commemorate the start of the Ramadan fast, Governor Inuwa emphasised the need for everyone to play their part in identifying fresh approaches to resolving the issues plaguing the nation.

He specifically urged Muslims to adopt the piety that would be expected of them throughout the month-long fast.

He said, “As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fast avails the Ummah a golden opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship.

“We therefore must use this opportunity to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation as well as for those in authority as we collectively battle to combat the many socio-economic challenges facing our nation and humanity.”

He also asked the residents of the state to uphold the law and not jeopardise the peaceful coexistence that now exists in the state by harbouring any narrow-minded sentiments.

