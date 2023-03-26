Ramadan: Yari distributes 240 trucks of grains to APC members, less privileged 

A total of 240 trucks of grains have been distributed as Ramadan packages by the former Zamfara state governor, now Senator- elect, Abdulaziz Yari to APC members, associations, orphans and less privileged in Zamfara state.

Handing over the grains to the beneficiaries at his home town, Talata Mafara, the headquarters of Talata Mafara local government area Sunday, Abdulaziz Yari, stated that each local government will get 10 trucks, 32 trucks for IDPs, 12 trucks for orphans, 10 trucks for groups and associations among others.

He said the gesture was aimed at reduce hardship among people and help them to perform Ramadan fast easily.

Yari further called on members and supporters of APC in the state to remain calm and law abiding citizens for the development of the state.

“This Ramadan package we provided is to reduce hardship among the beneficiaries during this Ramadan,” he said.

