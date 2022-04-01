Ramadan: Yari distributes food items in Zamfara

A former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul Aziz Yari, has Thursday commenced distribution of Ramadan packages to his supporters.

Yari who was represented by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, said the items includes, 58,200 bags of grains, rice, millet and sugar.

“The items distributed to supporters, associations and less privileged includes, 15,000 bags of rice, 15,000 bags of millet,15,000 bags of corn and 13,200 bags of sugar respectively”. He said.

Yari also donated 47 trailers to the Zamfara Cycle for distribution to IDPs across Zamfara state.

He also stated that over 8,000 orphans drawn from 17 Emirates in the state were given 11 trailers loaded with food items to enable them perform their Ramadan fasting comfortably.