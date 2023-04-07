Ramadan: Yobe releases N103m for free feeding, preaching

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has approved the sum of N73 million for feeding of the less privileged and vulnerable throughout the 2023 fasting period in the state.

Briefing journalist in Damaturu, Yobe state, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mala Musti, said Governor Buni has also approved the sum of N30 million for the payment of allowances to Muslim preachers who will seek to guide the Muslim faithful through the 2023 Ramadan fasting period in the state.

He said it has been the tradition of Yobe state government even in the previous governor’s times the state used to feed the less privileged and the needy in the society to assist them in the name of “Iftar.”

Mala Musty maintained that Governor Buni has also bought the idea as he did the same thing in all the previous years of his present and this year “2023”, is also not an exceptional.

The religious commissioner revealed that government has giving the approval of about 1, 050 bags of rice to carry out the programme saying though the ministry received some part of it but have been assured to get the remaining bags of the rice as the feeding would continue up to the end of Ramadan.

“The amount approved by the government, N73 million will be used for purchase of rams and cooking condiments across 67 feeding centres created in the state.

“We have scheduled to make our officers to go round and inspect all the feeding centres, we can’t leave it like this for people to go and do whatever they like,” said the religious commissioner.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

