Ramadan: Yobe releases N76m for feeding less privileged

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has approved N76 million for feeding of the less privileged and vulnerable ones during the 2022 Ramadan fasting period.

In a statement by the information officer ministry of religious affairs, Adamu Mohammed, said yobe government also approved the sum of N17 nillion for this year 1443AH 2022 Tafsir across the state.

“The amount approved by the government, 76 million will be used for purchase of rams and cooking condiments for the feeding centers while 17 million will be used for the payment of allowances to Muslim preachers who will seek to guide the Muslim faithful through the Holy Month.

“1,200 bags of rice, and 120 Jerry cans of cooking oil to be used during the Ramadan period,” the statement added.