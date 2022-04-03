Ramadan: Zamfara distributes food items worth N1.8bn to less privilege

Zamfara state government has procured food items worth N1.8 billion for distribution to the less privileged across the state as part of its annual Ramadan welfare package.

Gov Bello Mattawale, stated this in a statewide broadcast on Saturday.

He said the commodities to be distributed included rice, maize, millet, sugar, cooking oil and clothing materials.

Matawalle said, the gesture will go a long way in reducing socio-economic hardship the people were currently encountering do to insecurity.

“It is clearly shows that the Northwest is facing serious alarming of insecurity following the heinous acts of armed bandits, hence the need for our administration to redouble efforts in cushioning suffering among our people”. Matawalle said

Gov. Matawalle cautioned those charged with the responsibility of distributing the items to do just in carrying out their job.

“My administration will take decisive actions against anybody found diverting the commodities for his selfish interest,” he said.

Matawalle appealed to wealthy individuals in the state to also come out and assist the poor people.

Matawalle also called on the people of the state to pray for peace during the month of the Ramadan fast.