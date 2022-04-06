Ramadan: Zulum distributes food, N5.7m to 285 Govt House cleaners 

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state on Monday, distributed food items, clothing and N5.7 million to 285 cleaners, messengers and others at the lowest rank, working at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Each of the junior workers received a bag of rice, sugar, cooking oil, textile and N20,000 as support for the Ramadan.

The governor thanked the workers for their service, describing them as being critical to the operations of the Government House.

He promised to sustain welfare support to them as he has been doing, in addition to improve their living conditions.