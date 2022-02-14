Ramat Cup: 20 teams fight for honour

A total of 20 teams from across the Federation are fighting for honours in this year’s 39th edition of the annual Ramat Cup which kicked off Sunday at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Kano.

Speaking while declaring open the oldest, most prestigious and most popular grassroots football tournament open, Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Gawuna,who was represented by the Honourable commissioner for sports .Kabiru Ado Lakowaya,charged the players and officials to maintain discipline and good sportsmanship throughout the weeklong championship just as he promised them that their stay in the ancient city will be eventful.

“I’m happy with the turnout of teams for this year’s tournament and the government and people of Kano State are happy to welcome all of you and I promise you that as in previous editions, you all will be treated to the best hospitality our state is noted for.

“It’s also important that I remind you of the need to play to the rules of the game, make discipline your watchword and avoid acts capable of tarnishing the image of the championship which has in the past led to the discovery of talented players who later represented the country at the various national teams”, he stated.

Gawuna who also doubles as President of Youth Sports Federation Of Nigeria (YSFON) organisers of the tournament was full of praise to the Governor of Kano State Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje for his consistency in sponsoring the tournament; saying that YSFON will always be grateful to him.