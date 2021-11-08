Ramatu Aliyu, LG administration and post Covid-19 era

The local government areas in the country have been told of the need to adopt more proactive and virile strategies in their search for development in the post COVID-19 era.

The Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who spoke at a conference in the United Kingdom recently, argued that the local government areas being the closest to the people, were critical in bridging the gap between policy measures and local realities for the coordination of responses in a post COVID-19 development strategy.

Aliyu, in a paper titled “Towards a Sustainable Development for Local Government in a Post-Pandemic Nigeria: Lessons from the United Kingdom,” pointed out that the global health crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the envelope on ways of achieving political, economic and social responses to issues.

She recalled that one of the major functions of local government is to bring about meaningful development to rural areas. As agents of rural development, they are to utilise the funds obtained from Federal and State Governments and their internally generated revenue to improve the lives of the people within their areas of operation.

The purpose of local government, she explained, is to provide an organized system where councils exercise their power and responsibilities to work together for peace, order and good governance in their communities.

Local governments are created with the ultimate goal of bringing government closer to the people at the grassroots.

In Nigeria, historical but past local government reforms have been aimed both at accelerating development and to enable the local population participate and hold those in power accountable for their governance roles.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, has clearly changed the way that people live, work, study and perform basic surviving tasks, such as shopping, communicating, using medical facilities or even dying.

At the same time institutions, in general, and local governments in particular, face the most hard and painful test to their capacity to seek and achieve political, economic and social responses to this health crisis.

In several contexts, this is the lowest level of governance and, consequently, the closest to populations, which represents an even greater responsibility.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local government, she explained, has acted as the local arm of the state in many aspects. In addition to providing services and access to government-led schemes locally, keeping the public informed of official guidance and advice became a core role of local government.

However, managing the impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria faced some level of challenges due to epileptic health infrastructure, uneven state capacity for infection control, and endemic poverty.

Governance over time with regards to infections have been preoccupied with densely populated urban centers, the local councils pose particular challenges for conceiving and implementing policies for COVID-19.

Inadequate health facilities, poor water sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, high rates of wage labour migration, close living quarters, endemic poverty, weak food distribution network, and low levels of public health awareness are just some of the difficulties that public authorities face for controlling infection in both the urban and local councils.

The minister reiterated that grave challenges exist in operating in many rural areas, where state presence is often highly variable. In such settings where access to basic, well-defined social services remains uneven at best, effectively tracing, testing, isolating, and monitoring quickly developing infections is likely to be a monumental undertaking indeed.

Thus, local governance is likely to be especially important in bridging the gap between policy measures and local realities for the coordination of responses in a post Covid-19 development strategy.

The local government are themselves embedded within the societies that they serve and likely to be more responsive to the public’s urgent needs.

The local government is often perceived as more legitimate than other external actors for carrying out different kinds of state regulatory functions.

In electoral institutions, local authorities are directly selected by the public and thus may reflect citizens’ values and aspirations and often their sense of identity.

Drawing from her experience at the peak of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja, where she took on a supervisory role over the area councils in the FCT, the minister noted that local government may be better able to reach the public with various disease control and social security functions at times of unprecedented distress.

She, therefore, advised that local governments should be strengthened in their ability to respond to, learn from and mitigate the impact of potential crises.

Local government is an intermediary player between the federal authority and the grassroots in a given society. Adequate and effective local authority indicates that government policies and activities reached the populace. In other words, the smooth running of the society needs to be cemented from the grassroots through adequate representations, policy formulations, implementations, and equitable distributions of resources and services.

The minister also called for a rejig of local government operations in Nigeria where state governments have had great influence and control over local authorities to suit their interests and political agenda. She said a clearly defined statutory provision for local government as obtainable with federal and state governments, expressing fear that there is a risk that the world could yet be more divided, conflictual and nationalistic after COVID-19.

According to her, it is unfortunate, over time, to suit their interests and political agenda, state governments have maintained great level of influence and control over local authorities; as a result of which the LG effectiveness and performances were largely hindered

A rejig of the local government operations is indeed desirable as a post pandemic panacea.

Despite constitutional, fiscal and structural reforms of the local governmental administration over the years like the allocation increase from federal government to 20 percent since 1990s, its economic and financial status is still very poor, relative to the development program expectations.

Mismanagement, Inadequacy of skilled workers with majority of them lacking in adequate experience have become the norms of local government administration.

She lamented that the statutory provision on local governments was a confusing one, as it has yet to distinguish clear control that federal and state has, and this has kept the Local Governments as an extended institution of state.

Hence she said the efforts of the present administration which is very commendable, needs very strict monitoring and supervision as “we are designing in the Federal Capital Territory.” This much was envisioned under the Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Effective supervision and coordination mechanisms between national and local governments are critical, she reemphasised. Thus the need to strengthen local systems and build the capacity of local officials to manage the policy response (from health to the economy to social protection) is not debatable.

It is thus recommended that local governments are strengthened in their ability to respond to, learn from and mitigate the impact of crises, that external actors continue to support sustainable inclusive governance to strengthen the resilience of communities and that the international community sustains its support to international solidarity and local cooperation.

“We look forward to more proactive, responsive and accountable local government administration” she concluded.

…Abdul writes from Abuja.