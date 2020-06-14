Ramsey linked with shock loan move to Spurs

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey could make a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after Serie giants Juventus reportedly offered the Welsh midfielder to the north London club.

Ramsey, 29, joined Juventus last summer on a free transfer but has struggled to make an impact in Turin so far.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing financial worries across several clubs in Europe, Juventus may be forced to part ways with Ramsey, who earns a salary of around £400,000-a-week.

And according to the Sun, Spurs are one of several clubs who could make a move for Ramsey later this year, with either a loan or a permanent deal being discussed as an option.

Ramsey’s salary could end up being a stumbling block in negotiations, but the same report says Juventus could accept a lower transfer fee in order to increase the chances of getting him off the wage bill.