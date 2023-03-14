Ramsey named new Wales captain

Aaron Ramsey will replace Gareth Bale as Wales captain with Ben Davies becoming vice-captain.

Wales men’s record scorer and top appearance-maker Bale announced his retirement from football in January.

Wales boss Rob Page has selected four uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead and Ollie Cooper could win first caps, as could 17-year-old forward Luke Harris.

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw’s fine form sees him called up for the first time in five years.

Nice midfielder Ramsey, now the most-capped outfield player in the squad, is fit and available and Page said he was the natural choice to become Wales’ new captain.

“Aaron was vice-captain behind Gareth and to me it’s the natural progression,” Page said.

“While we’ve still got someone of his quality in the squad it was the natural decision.

“Aaron took it hard after the World Cup like we all did. But there was no doubt whatsoever about his future and wanting to play for Wales.”

Page added it was a close decision between picking Ramsey and Tottenham defender Davies, who will become Wales’ vice-captain.

“I see Ben Davies as a captain of the future and his role will be similar to that of Gareth and Aaron,” Page said.

