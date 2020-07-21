Rangers, 3SC are more than ordinary club – Odegbami

Former Green Eagles Captain Segun Odegbami has described Rangers International of Enugu and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan as more than ordinary clubs in the country.

Odegbami who was very prominent in the success stories of Shooting stars in the 70’s and 80’s spoke in an online Personality Interview with the FCT Football Update WhatsApp Platform. He appreciated the efforts of Rangers International in ensuring that they remain in the top plight of the league since inception in 1970, but bemoaned the inability of Shooting Stars to replicate that, instead, they continued to fluctuate between the Premiership and the lower division of the league.

Odegbami who was the first Nigerian to be named among the 10 best African players in 1976, said until the Oyo state government realized the importance of Shooting Stars in the Socio-political economy of the state, and gave it the required attention, the fortune of the club will continue to fluctuate.

He said that the victory of Shooting Stars in 1976 African Winners Cup changed the perspective of many about Nigeria football, leading to his nomination as the third best player in Africa then.

Mathematical Odegbami paid glowing tribute to General David Jemibewon who incidentally clocked 80 years recently, saying he was the best football friendly governor that has ever ruled any of the Western States, with exemption of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He said that when they won the first continental trophy in 1976, General Jemibewon paid all the bonuses and promised to give them a Volkswagen Beetles car if they retained the trophy in 1977. “General Jemibewon still gave us the cars for our efforts, despite losing in the semi finals to Rangers International of Enugu” he concluded.