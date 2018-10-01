Rangers applaud Kano fans, eye Akwa scalp

Team manager of Rangers International F.C, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, has applauded the large football fans in the ‘Groundnut Pyramid’ city of Kano for their massive support to the ‘Flying Antelope’ during the group stage matches of the ongoing NFF/Aiteo Federation cup 2018 in which the Enugu side came tops in the zone.

In a chat after the team emerged leaders of the group following a labored goalless draw with Sunshine Stars of Akure inside Kano Pillars stadium, Sabon-Gari, Kano, Friday, the youthful manager said that the support given the team by Kano people both on the pitch and along the streets went a long way in boosting the morale of the players in all three matches played.

“We love Kano fans.

Thanks to Kano people.

Thanks to the Kano state government.

Thanks to everybody here in Kano because they have come out to support Rangers as we are at home here in Kano.

May God bless the good people of Kano state for their show of solidarity towards the cause of Rangers in the NFF/ Aiteo Federation cup 2018.

We hope to keep the flag flying until we achieve our set target of annexing the trophy for the sixth time at the end of the season,” said the youngest team manager in the country.

On the quarter-final match with reigning champions of the NFF/Aiteo Federation cup 2018 slated for the main bowl of Sani Abacha stadium, Kofarmata, Kano on Wednesday, Barrister Ezeaku called on the fans to come out in their numbers to support the Enugu side as the players were well motivated to dethrone the defending champions, Akwa United.

“We are taking each game as it comes and like I said earlier on, our players are well motivated to stand against any team and come out victorious.

We have been taking on Akwa United for some time now and we know them just as they know us but we shall have the edge over them on Wednesday.

I believe that victory will ultimately come to Rangers,” Ezeaku concluded.

In the 2015/2016 season, Rangers did a double over the Uyo side towards emerging champions of the league while in the ongoing season Akwa United defeated Rangers in Uyo and snatched a draw in Enugu before the league came to an abrupt end last month

