Rangers commence club licensing for new season

In line with FIFA, CAF, and national football club licensing guidelines, the management of Rangers International F.C, Enugu ably led by Prince Davidson Owumi, has commenced processes for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ licensing for the fast approaching 2020/2021 football season.

Prince Owumi, in a chat with RangersMedia, Monday, said that the club wishes to be a step ahead of others both on and off the pitch as the new season approaches with applications sent to various agencies of the government with relevant services to the game.

“Letters have been sent to the Nigeria Police, Fire Service, Enugu state Emergency Agency, Enugu state Waste Management Authority, and the Medical institutions for necessary inspections and certification of our playing facility, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. It is our firm belief that we can get it done,” stated the former NPL boss.

Also speaking, the team manager of the side, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, said, “Rangers notes that safety and security are paramount in the life wire of every football game hence the invocation of the club licensing procedure to get the security, health, environmental and emergency certificates for the coming season.”

The club thanked the concerned agencies in the state for their cooperation in the past seasons.

Ezeaku further stated that processes for the decontamination of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium in preparation for the coming season, 2020/2021.