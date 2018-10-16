The national chairman of Rangers International supporters club and Special Assistant on Rangers matters to the governor of Enugu state, Honorable Ibuchukwu Nwodo has said that his members from all the branches in Nigeria were being mobilized to storm Asaba and drum support for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ in the final match of Federation cup.

In a chat, the soft spoken Nwodo said that a Five-man committee has been put in place for the success of the trip to Asaba as he hopes to Rangers rally 10000 supporters ahead cup final have half of the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, venue of the match, painted in red and white with over ten thousand strong supporters.

“I am indeed very glad that we are in the finals once again after a lengthy break and we hope to make it count.

No doubt, we expect a tough challenge from Kano Pillars but with the way our team has been playing, I don’t see us letting the cup slip through our fingers.

We, members of the supporters club have put a committee in place to help us organize a smooth movement to Asaba and back with the trophy.

We are looking to mobilizing ten thousand of our members to storm Asaba to drum our darling Rangers to a resounding victory,” stated the special assistant to Enugu state governor, Rt.Hon. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

On the qualification of the five-time F.A/Aiteo cup champions for its first final in eleven years, Nwodo said, “It is a thing of joy and goes a long way to show the level of motivation been shown to the club by the governor of Enugu state since he came to power.

He a strong Rangers supporter and has never hidden his love for Rangers.

It is almost a dream come true and this is pay-back period from the players for the cup to come back to Enugu after a long while.” He further said, “With the arrangement on ground, we hope to depart Enugu with at least fifty buses comprising Marcopollo, Coaster and mini buses conveying our supporters to Asaba while our branches in Nnewi, Abakaliki, Onitsha and others have indicated interests to be in Asaba.” Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.

