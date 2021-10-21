Ranking: Why Super Eagles dropped 2 places – FIFA

Following the not too impressive performance of the Super Eagles of Nigeria the three time African champion have dropped two places from 34th to 36th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking released by the world football governing body, Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland

The ranking was released on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa, the Eagles remain in fifth position behind Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and AFCON champions Algeria.

The Super Eagles lost to Central Africa Republic in Lagos before avenging the defeat in the return leg in Cameroon.

Lone Stars of Liberia, who will host the Eagles in next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, dropped six places from 144th to 150th.

While Cape Verde moves up one place from 77th to 76th.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Brazil maintained first and second places respectively in the world with France replacing England in third spot.

European champions Italy are in fourth and England occupy fifth position.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on 25 November 2021

.